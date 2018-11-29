Le Bernardin Named Best Restaurant in the World by La Liste

Every year, the Paris-based organization La Liste announces its list of the best restaurants in the world, and on Thursday, it awarded two restaurants the recognition of "best:" Le Bernardin in New York City, and Guy Savoy in Paris.

Le Bernardin is helmed by chef Eric Ripert, who told the New York Times, "I’m happy to be rewarded. And I’m very pleased that a French organization has recognized an American restaurant, that the United States is at the top.” The elegant French seafood restaurant is one of three American restaurants to make the top ten, the other two being Eleven Madison Park and The French Laundry.

Founded in 2015, La Liste is an algorithmic ranking of the best 1,000 restaurants in the world. On its website, La Liste claims to pool 550 guidebooks and publications that span over 165 countries. 350,000 customer reviews also play a role in the review process, and weigh 25% in the final La Liste score.

Not every guidebook is weighted the same. "Several thousands of chefs are asked to give their opinions about local guidebooks. According to the results of this poll, each guidebook is given a 'trustworthiness index' ranking from 0 (not to be trusted at all) to 10 (very trustworthy)," reads the site's somewhat confusing explanation of its methods.

Below, find the list of this year's top ten. If it feels very Franco-focused to you, know that you're not alone.

1. Guy Savoy - Paris, France

1. Le Bernardin - New York, United States

3. Ginza Kyubey - 中央区, Japan

4. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée - Paris, France

5. Restaurant de l'Hôtel de Ville - Crissier, Switzerland

6. Eleven Madison Park - New York, United States

7. La Vague d'Or - Saint-Tropez, France

8. El Celler de Can Roca - Girona, Spain

9. Martín Berasategui - Lasarte-Oria, Spain

10. The French Laundry - Yountville, United States

