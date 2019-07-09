Ben & Jerry’s Adds Fried ‘Phish & Chips’ Ice Cream to London Scoop Shop

Image zoom Ben & Jerry's

Fried ice cream isn’t that uncommon. When I was a kid, the dessert was a Mexican restaurant chain staple. But a whole fried ice cream fish and chips? Ben & Jerry’s is trying out a sweet-based version of the British staple — using their popular Phish Food flavor, of course — and where else but in London.

Ben & Jerry’s Phish & Chips — as the new item is brilliantly called — is set to debut this Friday, July 12 exclusively at the ice cream brand’s London Soho Scoop Shop. For those not familiar with English eating rituals, Friday is traditionally fish and chips night, so fittingly, Phish & Chips will continue to be sold on Fridays in July from 11 a.m until midnight while supplies last.

But how do you even make fish and chips out of ice cream? Ben & Jerry’s (who has made news two days in a row now) describes this wild creation as “Phish Food (Fairtrade chocolate ice cream, with marshmallow swirl and chocolate-y shaped fish), lightly coated and fried in a crispy cornflake batter and joined by crunchy, salty pretzel chips, served with sweet raspberry ketchup and smooth mascarpone tartar sauces for dunking.” It’s even served in a basket (kinda) wrapped in paper, as the dish is usually presented in chip shops around the country. As you can see in the photos, upon a casual glance, it really does look like fish and chips. And at £5.95 — about $7.50 — the dish is practically priced like a meal as well.

“We’ve been calling London’s Soho Scoop Shop ‘home’ for over a year now, so we knew we wanted to celebrate with our community the only way we know how,” Ben & Jerry’s “Flavour Guru” (note the very British extra “u”) explained. “We hope our Phish & Chips experimentation — hot and cold, soft and crunchy, sweet and salty — reels in a treat that will have ice cream lovers hooked!”

Only one problem: What kind of beer are you supposed to pair it with? That’s not going to taste good washed down with a Carling.