Ben & Jerry's Latest Political Pint Supports Four Different Causes

Ben & Jerry have always worn their political beliefs on their sleeves — and have packed them into plenty of their ice creams as well. Meanwhile, you don’t have to know much about the Vermont-based ice cream brand or our Washington, D.C.-based president to realize that Ben & Jerry and Donald aren’t seeing eye-to-eye about a lot of issues. As a result, we probably shouldn’t be surprised that the ice cream brand has just released a new flavor directly rebuking the Trump administration. In fact, the more shocking revelation could probably be phrased: What took them so long?

Launched yesterday, Pecan Resist is billed as “a campaign to lick injustice and champion those fighting to create a more just and equitable nation for us all.” Yes, it’s also a limited-edition ice cream flavor — “chocolate ice cream with white & dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts & fudge-covered almonds” — but the product is primarily being used to “highlight four groups and movements focused on freedom, belonging, community, and justice.” Those groups are Color Of Change (supporting the black community), Honor the Earth (supporting environmental issues), Women’s March (harnessing the political power of women), and Neta (an independent media platform led by people of color along the Texas-Mexico border). Beyond raising awareness of these groups, Ben & Jerry’s is also donating $25,000 to each organization.

“Ben & Jerry’s feels that it cannot be silent in the face of President Trump’s policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights — all issues that have been at the core of the company’s social mission for 40 years,” the brand said in a statement.

Hammering the message home, each pint of Pecan Resist features a design from Bay Area artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez. The packaging also includes the following message: “Welcome to the resistance. Together, Pecan Resist! We honor & stand with women, immigrants, people of color, & the millions of activists and allies who are courageously resisting the President’s attack on our values, humanity & environment. We celebrate the diversity of our glorious nation & raise our spoons in solidarity for all Americans. Take a stand & join those on the front lines at benjerry.com/pecanresist.”

The flavor is currently available in Ben & Jerry’s online shop and is coming to participating Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops soon.