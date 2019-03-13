When Is Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day 2019?

We did it. As of this writing, we are just one week away from the first day of spring on March 20. Of course, a lot of other factors play into whether or not it actually feels like spring, no matter when the calendar says the season starts, namely the weather forecast. But assuming snow flurries and icy sidewalks don't give way to sunny skies and budding gardens by then, Ben & Jerry's has one surefire way to ring in the beginning of warm weather and blooming flowers: Free ice cream.

Just a couple short weeks after the "official" start of spring, participating Ben & Jerry's scoop shops nationwide will celebrate Free Cone Day, an annual event that treats customers to a scoop of their choice at no charge. So mark your calendars, because Free Cone Day arrives on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The best part? If you're not content to indulge a just one flavor, a Ben & Jerry's spokesperson tells me you're totally allowed to get back in line for another free scoop. Find your nearest Ben & Jerry's scoop shop location here: https://www.benjerry.com/ice-cream-near-me.

Because Ben & Jerry's — known for their innovative flavors and game-changing cores of cookie dough — hasn't stopped putting new ice cream options on the menu, there is a slew of new flavors to try, especially for vegan fans and those eating a dairy-free diet. This year, for the first time, Ben & Jerry's classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream will be available in both regular and non-dairy varieties, not to mention the whole line of lower-calorie Moo-phoria options.

And that's not all the free ice cream you've got coming your way: Dairy Queen is giving away free small vanilla soft serve cones on Wednesday, March 20 (and offering $0.50 cones via the Dairy Queen app from March 21 through 31), while Häagen-Dazs shops are hosting their annual free cone day by handing out free mini cones and raising awareness about protecting bee populations from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.