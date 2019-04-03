Ben & Jerry's Releases Cookie Dough Chunks Nationwide

Ben & Jerry’s is known for putting generous portions and pieces of its mix-ins into its signature ice cream flavors. But if you’re anything like me, those large bits of chocolate, fruit, or cookie dough only serve to make eating a pint all the more challenging. I'll use my spoon to excavate around those ingredients like I’m uncovering a sandwich cookie- or almond-shaped fossil, in hope of eating the entire thing in one piece (Cherry Garcia’s soft cherry halves are an especially daunting task). And while Ben & Jerry’s ice cream bases are great, if you’ve been on an edible cookie dough kick lately, you’ll be happy to know that the brand’s latest product launch will save you a whole lot of scooping. The very same cookie dough nuggets you find in Ben & Jerry’s ice creams are now available on their own in bags of Cookie Dough Chunks.

Initially released in a limited run at scoop shop locations, the Cookie Dough Chunks will roll out in freezer sections across the country in three different flavors: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Vegan Chocolate Chip. The chunks come in half-pound bags (which the brand says amounts to eight servings in each) and contain pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour, so there’s none of the danger of associated with eating those products completely raw (and, of course, the vegan version doesn’t contain eggs at all).

Ben & Jerry's

According to Ben & Jerry’s, Cookie Dough Chunks are hitting stores this month and will retail for a suggested price of $4.99 for each half-pound bag.

And that's not the only way Ben & Jerry's is making things sweeter in April. Head to any participating scoop shop (find locations here) on Tuesday, April 9 and you can treat yourself to free ice cream on the annual Free Cone Day celebration (they even encourage you to get back in line and try another flavor!).