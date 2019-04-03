Ben & Jerry's Releases Cookie Dough Chunks Nationwide

Ben & Jerry's

Those little nuggets of joy in your ice cream are now available on their own.

Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Updated April 03, 2019

Ben & Jerry’s is known for putting generous portions and pieces of its mix-ins into its signature ice cream flavors. But if you’re anything like me, those large bits of chocolate, fruit, or cookie dough only serve to make eating a pint all the more challenging. I'll use my spoon to excavate around those ingredients like I’m uncovering a sandwich cookie- or almond-shaped fossil, in hope of eating the entire thing in one piece (Cherry Garcia’s soft cherry halves are an especially daunting task). And while Ben & Jerry’s ice cream bases are great, if you’ve been on an edible cookie dough kick lately, you’ll be happy to know that the brand’s latest product launch will save you a whole lot of scooping. The very same cookie dough nuggets you find in Ben & Jerry’s ice creams are now available on their own in bags of Cookie Dough Chunks.

Initially released in a limited run at scoop shop locations, the Cookie Dough Chunks will roll out in freezer sections across the country in three different flavors: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Vegan Chocolate Chip. The chunks come in half-pound bags (which the brand says amounts to eight servings in each) and contain pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour, so there’s none of the danger of associated with eating those products completely raw (and, of course, the vegan version doesn’t contain eggs at all).

Ben & Jerry's

According to Ben & Jerry’s, Cookie Dough Chunks are hitting stores this month and will retail for a suggested price of $4.99 for each half-pound bag.

And that's not the only way Ben & Jerry's is making things sweeter in April. Head to any participating scoop shop (find locations here) on Tuesday, April 9 and you can treat yourself to free ice cream on the annual Free Cone Day celebration (they even encourage you to get back in line and try another flavor!).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up