Ben & Jerry’s Kicks Off ‘Year of the Dough’ with Three New Cookie Dough Pints (And More to Come)

According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2019 is the year of the pig. (Maybe that explains McDonald’s current bacon obsession.) But the guys over at Ben & Jerry’s have a history of doing things their own way, and today, the brand announced that — for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream fans at least — 2019 is going to be the “Year of the Dough”… specifically, cookie dough, that is.

Ben & Jerry’s is known for having an abundance of flavors, but one that has remained a beloved constant is Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough — maintaining a spot among the brand’s best-selling flavors for years alongside other classics like Half Baked and Cherry Garcia. Due to this popularity, Ben & Jerry’s has tried plenty of cookie dough iterations in the past — Chip Off the Dough Block, Cinndoughrella, and The Tonight Dough are just a few other flavors that include the beloved ingredient — but the ice cream company promises that 2019 will be its most dough-filled year yet. And it’s kicking things off with three new pints of “Cookie Dough Cores.”

For those unfamiliar with Ben & Jerry’s “Cores” line, these flavors are packed with a cylinder of goodness running down the center of the pint. Previous iterations have seen cores of salted caramel or peanut butter fudge or brownie batter. But these new Cookie Dough Cores have a giant vein of cookie dough in the middle allowing you to dole out as much or as little dough as you want with every bite (until its gone, of course).

These crazy new cores come in three varieties: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core (“cookie milk ice cream with fudge chips & a chocolate chip cookie dough core”), Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core (“sweet cream ice cream with a hint of almond flavor & shortbread cookies & cherry Ice cream with cherries & a sugar cookie dough core”), and Wake & “No Bake” Cookie Dough Core (“vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter ice cream with fudge chips & a no-bake cookie dough core”).

Meanwhile, Ben & Jerry’s promise the cookie dough fun won’t stop there… because it wouldn’t be much of a “year” if it was over in January, right? “As the dough-riginator of putting cookie dough in ice cream, we are proud to declare 2019 The Year of the Dough, with several more innovations to come!” Laura Peterson, Ben & Jerry’s Public Relations Manager, North America, told us via email. The brand was coy about exactly what those doughy innovations may be, but it would appear the next announcement could happen as soon as next month. Keep your spoon ready!