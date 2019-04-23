Ben & Jerry’s Launches Two Exclusive Summer-Ready Ice Cream Flavors at Walmart

Summer may be a few months away, but Ben & Jerry’s is already getting in the spirit with two new ice cream flavors—Red, White & Blueberry, and Ice Cream Sammie. The pints launched at Walmart last week, according to a Ben & Jerry’s spokesperson, hitting shelves on April 19. As you’ll see on the lids, these are exclusive flavors, so you won’t find them anywhere else—which definitely makes the case for getting acquainted with your friendly neighborhood Walmart.

Red, White & Blueberry combines three different ice creams—blueberry, raspberry, and vanilla (hence the red, white, and blue name)—with chunks of shortbread and strawberries mixed it. It’s basically a classic summer dessert in pint form, and considering the color scheme, seems especially fitting for the Fourth of July. (The site description reads “every spoonful’s a salute to taste beyond the fruited plain,” after all.) Ice Cream Sammie, on the other hand, aims to “capture the great taste of the classic ice cream sandwich in a flavor that’s not actually a sandwich.” In other words? Vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate sandwich cookies and swirls.

Like many Ben & Jerry’s flavors, there’s no guarantee that Red, White & Blueberry and Ice Cream Sammie will stick around forever. But in the meantime, you can always try the brand’s new cookie dough chunks, which are exactly what they sound like—the delicious pieces of cookie dough you’ve come to know and love in Ben & Jerry’s flavors like The Tonight Dough and Half Baked, packaged and sold separately in half-pound (we repeat, half-pound) bags. There are three flavors: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Vegan Chocolate chip, for the suggested retail price of $4.99 each. The best part? You don’t have to worry about eating them raw—find out why here.