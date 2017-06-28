Ben & Jerry's Reveals its Top Ten Best-Selling Flavors

In honor of National Ice Cream month, Ben & Jerry’s released the sales ranking of their top ten best-selling flavors – as though you needed a reminder of your favorite ice cream.

You might not be surprised to find out that Half Baked – which is made with chocolate and vanilla ice cream mixed with chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge brownies – is the top selling flavor. Cherry Garcia, a delicious mash-up of cherry chunks and fudge flakes, their homage to hippie icon Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead, follows Half Baked. Seems somewhat fitting. A classic comes in third place: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Americone Dream, a flavor inspired by Stephen Colbert’s hyper-conservative character from the The Colbert Report and another late night television flavor, The Tonight Dough, also made the list.

Classic (at least classic for Ben & Jerry’s) flavors aside, this year the company has also released two new vegan flavors as well as a new line of dairy-free options, another inspired by Bob Marley, and got attention for their somewhat strange, although well-intentioned, approach to supporting marriage equality in Australia, where their shops banned customers from buying two same-flavored scoops (wouldn't it have made more sense to ban buying two different scoops?).

They even added a couple novelties to their line up: Chillacos which are basically just an ice cream-taco mash up/upgrade to the Choco Taco, as well as a line of three cereal-inspired flavors (but they were only available at the Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops). They're also selling pint slices that are dipped in chocolate. No doubt they're one of America's favorite, socially concious, attention-seeking, ice cream companies.

There are 50 total flavors in the Ben & Jerry's lineup, so to celebrate the holiday we recommend trying them all. But just in case you need a reminder of the greatest Ben & Jerry’s flavors money can buy, here’s the full list of their ten best-selling ice creams: