Anheuser-Busch Backs Snack Made from Recycled Beer Protein

When you're drinking your favorite beer, you might not think too much about what happens to the leftovers from the brewing process—namely, the beer protein, which lives in the leftover grains. Well, Anheuser-Busch (Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Natural Light, Stella Artois) has been thinking about it, and its solution might surprise you—snacks. Protes, a protein snack company backed by Anheuser-Busch InBev’s ZX Ventures innovation arm, is working on a product that would turn the protein in the “spent grain”—currently being repurposed as animal feed—into snacks, reports Bloomberg. As of now, the product is expected to hit the market as early as next year. It’s all part of Anheuser-Busch’s efforts to upcycle, or take byproducts, waste materials, etc. and turn them into something new.

Protes currently has two products on the market: Protein Popcorn (in light butter, white cheddar, and sweet cinnamon flavors), and Protein Chips (in zesty nacho, spicy chili lime, and tangy southern bbq flavors)—sold individually or in variety and family packs. According to Bloomberg, you can find these products in about 10,000 stores nationwide; the Protes site lists CVS Pharmacy, ShopRite, GNC, HyVee, and more as vendors. It’s unclear whether the beer protein will be made into a chip or popcorn snack, or another snack entirely, and just how widespread the launch of the product would be—we’d also like to know if said snacks will be beer-flavored (stout chips, perhaps?). When they do arrive, we'll be curious to try them.

In other Anheuser-Busch news, a partnership between Coleman Natural meats and Budweiser was announced last week, for—drumroll please—Budweiser-branded meat products, to hit the meat aisle this summer. There will be five products: Budweiser Beer Brats, Budweiser Jalapeño Cheddar Beer Brats, Budweiser Pulled Pork, and Budweiser St. Louis Style Pork Spare Ribs, available in full and half racks (which makes five total). Read more about that collaboration here.