18 New Low(ish) ABV Beers That Are Barbecue-Friendly and Perfect for Summer

Most coffee beers use stout or porter as a base, which makes sense. Coffee notes are common in those beer styles, and so mixing them with cold-brew java is a natural fit. But Oregon-based Rogue wanted to do something different, and so they used a blonde ale as the foundation for their new cold-brew offering. Their creativity paid off. This 5.6 percent ABV beer has just the right amount of coffee on the nose and palate, while still letting the malty blond ale shine. The matte-style cans Rogue recently adopted deserve their own shout-out. All credit to the design team behind these; they just beg to be the first beers grabbed out of the fridge.