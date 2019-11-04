All the Dogs on This Brewery’s Beer Cans Are Up for Adoption

Image zoom Tawny Hewitt / Fargo Brewing Company

Feeling lonely? At an event in North Dakota tonight, you can go out, grab a few brews, and potentially meet the new love of your life. Their photo might even be printed on the side of your beer can. Fargo Brewing Company has teamed up with 4 Luv of Dog Rescue to showcase some of the non-profit’s hardest to adopt pups by putting these dogs’ images front and center on limited-edition six-packs.

Fargo Brewing will be hosting their “4 Luv of Dog ‘Oneder Dog’ Beer Release” tonight. These “Oneder” dogs have trouble socializing with other pets. Finding a home for them can be especially difficult in part because they aren’t always able to go out to adoption events. So, to help get them in front of people, Fargo Brewing created a special run of their award-winning Original Lager packaged in six-packs where each can features a different Oneder dog photo.

“It’s our hope that through this event we can raise a little awareness about these ‘one’derful pooches and hopefully find them homes of their own!” Fargo Brewing’s Facebook event states. Furthermore, proceeds from this event will also go to 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

“The harder-to-adopt dogs sometimes labeled as ‘Oneder dogs’ have always had a special place in my heart,” Jerad Ryan, who has been a volunteer with 4 Luv of Dog Rescue for over four years, told me via email. “My first three-and-a-half years volunteering at the shelter I would spend extra time with the dogs that had been there long-term mostly due to the fact they don't do well living with any other dogs. Many of our foster homes already have a resident dog or two [so] it is difficult to find these particular dogs a forever home.”

Jerad’s day job is working for Northern Plains Label, a company that produces beer labels, which is where he had his “light bulb” moment. “I approached my boss about donating beer can labels to a brewery willing to feature our dogs. He loved the idea,” Ryan said. “I asked Fargo Brewing if they would be willing to do this for us and they loved it too. They have gone above and beyond with donating profits and having an event where the public can come and meet our Oneder dogs, as they don't get to attend events with the other dogs. The response from the community has already been amazing and heartwarming.”

During the event, four of the dogs from the cans—Virginia, Nyx, Bizzy, and Moby—will be dropping by the brewery in 30 minute increments to hang with people. And as General Manager Zach Click told me via email, the brewery has always been a dog-friendly place. “Dogs are a vital part of all our lives here at Fargo Brewing and we really like supporting and collaborating with a great organization like 4 Luv of Dog Rescue to ensure that dogs are receiving the love and care they deserve,” he explained.

A very limited number of these cans were produced, and they are only being sold at the brewery. So if you want to get your hands on them, act fast: Fargo Brewing says they’ll likely only last a week or two. As for the dogs, hopefully they can find a home even faster than that.