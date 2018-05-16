Roy Choi Wrote a Cookbook for the Beastie Boys' Memoir

Music biographies are a fascinating subgenre, with the behind-the-scenes drama and real-life stories of our favorite artists, songs, and albums detailed for the ever-curious fans among us. What you might not expect from such a retrospective is a cookbook, but that's exactly what you'll get as part of a comprehensive delving into hip-hop legends The Beastie Boys with their upcoming memoir Beastie Boys Book. The 592-page collaborative retrospective is set to include, among other, recipes from Kogi food truck founder chef Roy Choi. Written by Michael "Mike D" Diamond and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz themselves (sadly, Adam "MCA" Yauch passed away from cancer in 2012), the book has been years in the making, but will finally be released on October 30.

I’m not sure if you remember, but a while ago we said we were gonna write a book about our band. Well, it’s almost done and it’s coming out soon. This is what it’s gonna look like. Kinda nice, right?

Pre-order it today at: https://t.co/GzF9zWlEJi

or: https://t.co/QLIZI2Imeu pic.twitter.com/KtkJNe1ZcM — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) May 15, 2018

The cover of the book, fittingly, features the Beastie Boys posing in front of New York City's Stromboli Pizza. Inside you'll find the complete history of the band, from the Boys themselves, along with "rare photos, original illustrations, a cookbook by chef Roy Choi, a graphic novel, a map of Beastie Boys’ New York, mixtape playlists, pieces by guest contributors, and many more surprises," according to the book's Amazon description.

That's right, Choi isn't the only contributor on board. The tome of all things Beastie will feature essays from Wes Anderson, Amy Poehler, Spike Jonze, Colson Whitehead, Luc Sante, and more notable names who have worked with or been influenced by the rap group.

As for the cookbook portion, details are currently hard to come by (we've reached out to the publisher for more information and will update this post with any additional insights). But the Beasties were no strangers to food references, whether it's liking their sugar with coffee and cream, shoutouts to White Castle, or getting their carb fix with aglio e olio.

Published by Penguin Random House imprint Spiegel & Grau, Beastie Boys Book is already available for pre-order on Amazon for $50.