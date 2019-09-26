Security Cameras Catch Bear Snacking on Pinot Noir Grapes

Image zoom Ralph Clevenger/Getty Images

Needless to say, California is extremely well-known for its wine. But the state is also well-known for its bears. Even the state flag features a grizzly bear. With that in mind, this story is about as California as it gets: A winery in the Anderson Valley recently shared video footage on Facebook showing a bear chowing down on some of their Pinot Noir grapes—a viniculture issue many of us probably haven’t considered before.

While some vineyards have to worry about disease or weather fluctuations, Navarro Vineyards, located in Mendocino County, has their eye on a bear with an interest in something a bit more refined than picnic baskets. “Navarro's taste-tester is back to ‘get it when the gettin' is good,’” the winery wrote on Facebook. “As we're continuing our harvest, our nighttime friend continues to munch on Pinot Noir from our high-elevation vineyards. We'll be ready to harvest these grapes in the next few weeks, so hopefully this big guy leaves some for us.” With Navarro’s Pinots running about $35 per bottle, you can see why they might be concerned.

Watch the video below:

Though the most recent video is from a couple weeks ago—and the bear was previously filmed in August—Aaron Bennett, a second-generation co-owner of the vineyard, told the Sacramento Bee that bears eating their grapes isn’t uncommon. “We’ve been with the bears for years, every fall eating apples and grapes,” he said. In fact, the vineyard reportedly makes the vineyard bear-accessible with ladders. (Though the vineyard has been around since 1974, the bears were probably here first.) In all, Bennett says they’ve spotted a full family of bears this year: grape-testing dad, mom, and their baby cub.

Meanwhile, Navarro has been using the popular bear footage to promote selections from the vineyard’s large array of wines (which we’ve previously mentioned among the best in California), as well as using it to remind people on Facebook that they offer complimentary vineyard and winery tours twice each day. However, they do clarify “we can't guarantee a bear sighting.” That’s probably for the best: I don’t think it’s a good idea to come between a bear and his Pinot Noir.