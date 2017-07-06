Baskin-Robbins Launches Ice Cream Delivery

Rejoice! No longer will the citizens of America remain trapped in their homes, languishing in front of the air conditioning, struggling between staying put in the cool air, or venturing out for ice cream. Starting today Baskin-Robbins will launch ice cream delivery through DoorDash in 22 cities across the country, including Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York City.

In honor of the launch – and National Ice Cream Month – DoorDash and Baskin-Robbins won’t just be delivering sweet treats to overheated Americans. On July 14, they’ll also be delivering their Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treats to children’s hospitals, places that truly deserve ice cream more than anywhere else. The participating hospitals are part of the Joy in Childhood Foundation (formerly known as the Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation), which supports food banks and hospitals that serve children in particular.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

At the same time, ice cream addicts are invited to try out Baskin-Robbins new Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza, one of their newest creations that is exactly what it sounds like: an ice cream pizza made with double fudge brownie crust and Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream, and topped with Oreo cookie pieces, fudge and marshmallow.

"To celebrate our ice cream delivery launch and National Ice Cream Month, we’re honored to work with DoorDash to deliver joy to several children’s hospitals across the country by providing free Polar Pizzas to patients, their families and dedicated hospital staff,” Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said in a statement.

It was so hot in Phoenix in July – another city where Baskin-Robbins ice cream delivery will be available – that a group of reports baked a pizza in a parking lot using only the sun. Think about that. And we're still yet to hit the peak of summer. There is literally no better time to have ice cream delivered to your door.