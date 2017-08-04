Bagel and Cupcake Emojis Could Be Coming Soon

Sometime in the next few months, 13 new food emojis will be making their way to your handsets and keyboards. After lots of speculation over the past few months, we can reveal the final new emoji rollout list for 2017 promises coconut, broccoli, pretzel, cut of meat, sandwich, bowl with spoon, canned food, dumpling, fortune cookie, takeout box, pie, cup with straw, and chopsticks emojis will be dropping before the end of year.

But that's not all!

According to a recent announcement, there are even MORE food emojis coming in 2018—at least, if they pass muster. The latest new emoji proposal list has been whittled down to 67 candidates.

The shortlist includes six obviously-food items: leafy green, mango, moon cake, sliced bagel, cupcake, and salt shaker—as well some emojis that could be considered food items (or could, at least, be used in a food context, especially if you're not a vegetarian), like lobster.

According to Emojipedia, "A final candidate list is to be decided in the coming months. Decisions regarding the final list of candidates is scheduled to take place at the next UTC meeting in October 2017. Final candidates will receive names and code points in early 2018, which is the earliest that vendors may have certainty about the status of these emojis."

Here is the complete list of emojis up for consideration. Fingers crossed lobster emojis get approved before lobster season next year! (We are also rooting for "sad poop.")