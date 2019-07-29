Baby Shark Cereal Is Finally Swimming Your Way

Image zoom Kellogg's

One tried and true way of selling cereal is tying it to something kids love. That's how '80s kids got Ghostbusters cereal and Rainbow Brite cereal and Pac-Man cereal. Well, the times have changed, but the breakfast slinging methods have not: Kellogg's has announced they're turning one of the most popular YouTube videos of a generation into its own breakfast cereal: Baby Shark cereal.

If you're not familiar with "Baby Shark," then you must live under a rock somewhere. Not only that, but you also probably don't have kids — because kids would find a way to listen to "Baby Shark" even hidden under the most remote of rocks. The singalong nursery rhyme about a family of sharks and its accompanying dance reached global popularity thanks to the YouTube channel Pinkfong, whose 2016 version of the song has racked up over 3 billion views.

Needless to say, in the world of marketing, 3 billion sets of eyeballs can't be wrong, so now — in an official partnership with Pinkfong — Baby Shark will be appearing in cereal form next month. And in fact, speaking of TV show tie-ins, this shark-themed cereal is actually handling double promotional duty as its release has been announced right around The Discovery Channel's Shark Week.

As for the cereal itself, Kellogg's describes it by saying, "The ‘berry fin-tastic' flavored rings are floating with marshmallows (not shark shaped, which seems like a missed opportunity) and deliver a delicious splash of flavor that doesn't miss the boat." Yes, as we've known for generations, the actual cereal bits in these tie-ins don't really have to have that much to do with their source material as long as the box looks cool (and Baby Shark's box does!)

This "limited edition" cereal will first arrive exclusively at Sam's Club on August 17 in a two-pack that features one "Baby Shark" box and one "Mommy & Daddy Shark" box, all for $5.98. (Doo doo doo doo doo doo.) A month later, single packs will become available at Walmart.