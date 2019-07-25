This Avocado Oil Company Is Giving Away an Entire Avocado Grove

Image zoom MiMaLeFi/Getty Images

Even if you don't have Oprah Winfrey-like money and can just buy your own avocado farm, for the next week, in honor of National Avocado Day on July 31, you now have a chance to win your own avocado farm for free!

Chosen Foods — the company behind a slew of unexpectedly avocado-based food including avocado cooking oils and sprays, avocado mayos, and avocado dressings — has launched a giveaway for the chance to win a to-be-determined avocado grove in Jalisco, Mexico. “Avocados originated in the Motherland of Mexico over 10,000 years ago,” the brand explains. “The growing conditions for avocado trees are ideal south of the border, making it the perfect place to start your very own avocado empire.”

Speaking of which, to enter, all you have to do is go to avocadoempire.com and opt-in to a few things like joining the company’s email list or following their social media accounts, and (if you’re 21 years or older) you’ll be eligible to win the grand prize, described in the terms and conditions as “a piece of land valued at $10,000 or less located in Jalisco, Mexico.”

Granted, no one said running an avocado farm was easy — and the terms and conditions also state that the winner “will be responsible for all costs associated with obtaining the land deed, which will include but are not limited to airfare, accommodations and legal fees.” But good news: If your newfound career as an avocado mogul already has your head spinning, Chosen Foods does offer the winner an easier option: a cash substitution to the tune of $5,000. That will buy you plenty of far more convenient supermarket avocados.

Entries are open from now until the end of National Avocado Day, and then a winner will be chosen at random on August 1. Yes, that could be the day your dream comes true: the day you say you could have had your own avocado farm but decided to accept a lump sum of cash instead!