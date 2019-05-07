Team Behind Austin's Beloved Kemuri Tatsu-Ya to Open Shabu-Shabu Spot

In 2018, we named Austin’s Kemuri Tatsu-Ya one of our ten restaurants of the year—a sort of “house party” where Texas barbecue and Japanese cuisine are married to spectacular results. There’s BBQ tsukemen, sticky rice tamales, and edamame smoked over cherry wood; their banana pudding is so good, we got the recipe. The team behind the concept, chefs Tatsu Aikawa and Takuya Matsumoto, also have Ramen Tatsu-Ya and Domo Alley-Gato under their belt and a tiki bar on the horizon, as they steadily grow their Austin empire. On Tuesday morning, Aikawa and Matsumoto announced that they’ll be adding one more to the roster—DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya, a shabu-shabu spot set to open in Austin this June.

“Shabu-shabu. It’s the sound your food makes when being stirred and cooked through boiling broth," said Aikawa in a statement. "We started obsessing with broth when we opened Ramen Tatsu-Ya, then became obsessed with meats at Kemuri Tatsu-Ya. It’s a very natural progression for us."

Shabu-shabu is Japanese nabemono hot pot dining, so guests can expect tableside carts piled with different proteins, dipping sauces, broths, and vegetables. You take your pick, and then everything is cooked in a pot right in front of you. There’s sake, beer, wine, whiskey, and craft cocktails on offer to pair with your meal. If you’re craving something other than hotpot, DipDipDip will also serve “specialty wontons,” house-made udon noodles, meatballs, and pot pockets (stuffed tofu skins.)

With Aikawa and Matsumoto’s history—they met while they were hip hop DJs in Austin—it’s only appropriate that diners can also DJ their own shabu-shabu experience at DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya. (It sounds like the concept definitely lives up to Kemuri’s house party reputation.) While we wait for DipDipDip to open this summer, Austin has plenty of other exciting food concepts to try, many of which appeared at this year’s Austin Food & Wine Festival.