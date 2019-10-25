Padma Lakshmi, Marcus Samuelsson, Carla Hall, and More Star in a New Audio Documentary

Image zoom Getty Images: Brian Ach / ANGELA WEISS / Daniel Zuchnik

A few months ago, Marcus Samuelsson released Our Harlem: Seven Days of Cooking, Music, and Soul at the Red Rooster with Marcus Samuelsson on Audible—a seven-part audio cookbook that covers Harlem’s food, culture, politics, and history. Now, Samuelsson is back with another Audible project, and this time it’s holiday-themed.

The company has announced a new short-form audio documentary called How Chefs Holiday, in which several big-name chefs and food personalities share their holiday traditions, highs and lows, and a few recipes, too. Samuelsson is one of the guests, alongside Padma Lakshmi, Mike Solomonov, Carla Hall, Food & Wine Best New Chef Kwame Onwuachi, and Alex Guarnaschelli.

The one-hour audio documentary, hosted by former Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Dana Cowin, sits down with each guest individually to talk about their experiences and how they have impacted their holiday traditions and menus. Onwuachi talks about “the hard knocks of the holidays,” Guarnaschelli covers “Anti-Christmas,” and Solomonov discusses the importance of gratitude. In a statement, Cowin said she was "moved" by these conversations, both to tears and to laughter.

“I came away having heard some extraordinary tales for the first time, as well as having a whole new set of recipes for my holiday table and so will all our listeners,” she said.

Speaking of holiday recipes, you'll get one from each chef alongside the audio documentary, packaged in a linked PDF. Expect five-flavor pound cake from Hall, buttermilk-brined turkey from Lakshmi, and meatballs with braised cabbage, lingonberry preserves, and pickled cucumbers from Samuelsson. Solomonov also provides the famous potato latke recipe from Abe Fisher in Philadelphia, which executive chef Yehuda Sichel developed when he was working as a sous chef at Zahav.

“How Chefs Holiday” will launch exclusively on Audible on October 31, and it’s available to pre-order now. Members can download the Audible Original and listen for free during the month of November, or they can use one of their credits to download it after November. If you’re not a member, you can also purchase it a la carte for $7.95.