You Can Eat Like an Astronaut on Your Next Flight

If you've always dreamed of being an astronaut but are scared of actual space, we've found the perfect opportunity for you. This summer, Lufthansa Airlines is offering an astronaut-inspired menu to business-class passengers on long-haul flights out of Germany, according to AFP.

The program coincides with the mission of German astronaut Alexander Gerst, who is based at the International Space Station for six months. The meal served to Lufthansa passengers will draw inspiration from Gerst's "bonus" meal, AFP reports. What's a bonus meal? A special nostalgia-inducing treat for astronauts who've been away from home for a long time and crave familiar flavors. For Gerst, that meal includes cheese spaetzle with bacon and chicken ragout with mushrooms, which will be developed by Lufthansa's catering group, LSG, and offered to business-class passengers.

If you think astronaut food is all weird, freeze-dried packaged stuff, you're wrong. In recent years, the genre has improved significantly; in 2017, NASA chef Maya Cooper opened up about the variety of foods that astronauts get to eat, including crab cakes, curries, and a wide range of desserts.

"You can't live without dessert!” Cooper said. (Agreed.)

They even eat pizza up there, believe it or not. Astronaut Randy Bresnik said that space pizza was one of the best things he ate while working on the International Space Station: “The best food we had was a treat we got sent up as a care package, which was a pizza making kit with the crust and sauce. Because the texture and the taste was so different than the regular free-dried food we had, it was the best pizza I ever had.”

High-profile chefs have even designed space menus. In 2016, acclaimed British chef Heston Blumenthal crafted meals for British astronaut Tim Peake, as showcased in a 90-minute documentary, Heston's Space Food.