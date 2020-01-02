How to Get Tickets to the 2020 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

© 2019 Galdones Photography/FOOD & WINE

Every year, Food & Wine heads to Colorado for the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, a weekend full of cooking demos, wine tastings, and panel discussions with world-class chefs and industry experts. During last year’s event, NBA legend Dwyane Wade poured his favorite wines in the Grand Tasting tent and Martha Stewart showed us how to make a summer clambake. Tickets are now officially on sale for the 38th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, which takes place June 19 through June 21, 2020.

“The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is the most important weekend of the year for our team and our culinary community, and we’re thrilled to bring the brand to life and share the best of what’s new and next in food and drink with 5,000 passionate fans,” Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis said. “As always, we’re assembling the country’s most talented chefs, winemakers, and tastemakers in the gorgeous mountains of Aspen, and that alchemy of people and place add up to a world-class event unlike anything else.”

This year, culinary stars including Rick Bayless, Richard Blais, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple, Stephanie Izard, Kwame Onwauchi, Jacques and Claudine Pépin, Nancy Silverton, Martha Stewart, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Andrew Zimmern will be in attendance. On the beverage side, you’ll get to see Ariel Arce, Shayn Bjornholm, Andy Chabot, Food & Wine's Ray Isle, David Keck, Amanda McCrossin, Garrett Oliver, Mark Oldman, Ivy Mix, June Rodil, Sabato Sagaria, Leslie Sbrocco, Bobby Stuckey, Laura Werlin, Josh Wesson, and Kelli White. The Best New Chefs dinner will be taking place on Saturday, June 20, featuring tasting dishes from our 2020 class of Best New Chefs.

In total, there will be over 80 demos, talks, and tastings for guests to enjoy, spread out over three days, plus a non-alcoholic beverage seminar, which is being added for the first time this year. You can purchase weekend passes here. Act fast—they sell out quickly!