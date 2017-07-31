8 Mesmerizing Artisan Bread Accounts You Should Follow

Artful lattes and "unicorn foods," we've seen enough of you. There's a new Insta-trend in town: bread. And while it's sophisticated enough to appeal to the most highbrow food 'grammers, it's also mesmerizing enough to delight amateur home cooks. Instagrammers from all over the world are taking part in the fad, which involves "before oven" and "after oven" shots of carved sourdough (as well as videos!). Each is more hypnotizing than the next.

Haven't had the pleasure of seeing one of these sourdough videos in your feed? Never fear; we've rounded up our favorites below so you can become acquainted with what just might become your new favorite Insta-community.

Dreams do crumb true. Thank you, @instajorgen. #Repost #bbga ・・・ Crumb. @janethebakery #sanfrancisco #sourdough #naturallyleavened #real bread A post shared by The Bread Bakers Guild (@breadbakersguild) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

If you're looking for a crash course in all things Instagram and bread, this is the place to start. The mission of @breadbakersguild: "To shape the knowledge and skills of the artisan baking community through education." We'd say that's an accurate statement. The profile shares fun sourdough videos with their 30,000+ followers on a near-daily basis.

A self-taught baker and an editor over at the Feed Feed, Anita Šumer has one of the most active bread accounts out there. Her most recent creation? A stunning, hand-scored hibiscus blossom design that we can only hope was as delicious as it was fun to watch being made.

Nataša Djuric of Slovenia's bread designs are whimsical and often involve fun stencils and a dusting of flour. She documents each of her attempts with in-depth explanatory captions, making her account an excellent one for new bakers to follow.

Early mornings scoring some soft, well fermented dough. Really pushing the proof on this dough. Result at the end! #breakfastofchampions 💪🏼 A post shared by Maurizio Leo (@maurizio) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Maurizio Leo's gorgeous Instagram feed is complemented by his informative blog, The Perfect Loaf, which is a superb bread-baking resource. If you're only here for the pretty pictures, though, simply scroll through his Instagram profile and enjoy the exquisite eye-candy. Er, bread.

20% wg #wheat good morning! A post shared by ille brød (@illebrod) on Oct 14, 2016 at 11:34pm PDT

The bakers behind the Ille Brød's feed use "local, heirloom and ancient grains" to create their loaves, and they've even written a book all about sourdough.

@blondieandrye

@blondieandrye's designs involve elaborate, swirling labyrinths that cover the entire surface of the dough. Take a look—you won't be disappointed.

Found some more purple carrots at the farmers market 🚜. Working with colorful dough really lifts my spirit. [Slide left for picture of scored and baked loaf]. A post shared by Lisa. C (@sourdough_nouveau) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

"Happiness is: homemade bread baking in the oven while I sip on a cup of tea with my beloved cat by my side," reads @sourdoughnouveau's profile description. You can add "scrolling through @sourdoughnouveau's Instagram feed" to her list. Colorful doughs involving purple carrots and intricate floral patterns make this account a memorable one.

In Love with that dough ! Dough made by @cavalera.luigi 🙏🏻 A post shared by Michael Schulze (@brotbruder_fr) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

If you're more into the scoring videos and progress shots, you'll want to check out @brotbruder_fr, run by Michael Schulze. Gooey, yeasty dough fills dozens of his posts, so you'll really get a behind-the-scenes look at the bread-making game.