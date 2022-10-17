Arby's Is Releasing a Smoked Bourbon Inspired by Its Brisket and Ribs

Arby's previous bottles of booze, French fry-inspired vodkas, sold out in under two minutes.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Expertise: beer and cider.

Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 17, 2022
Arby's Smoked Bourbon
Photo: Arby's

Like many brands, Arby's has put an emphasis on stunt marketing in recent years — and to help emphasize its "We have the meats" slogan, oftentimes Arby's advertising takes an alpha dog attitude. In 2019, the chain said it would never go plant-based, even creating a meat-based carrot. Earlier this year, Arby's got rapper Pusha T to record a McDonald's diss track. And last year, the brand released their first booze: two different French fry-flavored vodkas.

This week, Arby's is once again going the liquor route — releasing its own meaty spin on a spirit that has long had a reputation for putting hair on your chest: Prepare yourself for Arby's Smoked Bourbon.

Billed as a chance for Arby's to bring "its smoked meat expertise to bourbon," this limited-edition whiskey is "smoked with the same real woods — hickory, mesquite, and pecan — used to smoke Arby's meats from Sadler's Smokehouse in Texas, creating Arby's signature flavor." Specifically, the chain says its Arby's Smoked Bourbon takes inspiration from their 13-hour Smoked Brisket sandwich and their limited-time only, 8-hour smoked pork Country-Style Rib sandwich.

The resulting 90 proof spirit was produced by Brain Brew Custom Whiskey in Newtown, Ohio, by taking Arby's smoked American oak, placing it in the bourbon, and then "WoodCraft" finishing it by heating and cooling the liquid to "replicate the variation of temperature through the seasons."

Arby's new Smoked Bourbon
Arby's

"After our successful vodka launch last year, we knew we wanted to release another unexpected liquor that our fans of legal drinking age can responsibly pair with our menu items," Jim Taylor, president of Arby's, stated. "Arby's smoked meats are the cornerstone of our brand, so why not use our expertise to create a delicious smoked bourbon that complements the flavors and enhances the experience of enjoying our Smokehouse Sandwiches?"

Meanwhile, Brain Brew CEO and co-founder Doug Hall said his company was "thrilled" to partner with Arby's. "We take pride in the hours of research, detail and innovation that goes into creating custom bottles of bourbon for our collaboration partners as well as consumers," he said, "and enjoyed recreating one of Arby's signature flavor profiles using the same smoked woods that they use at Sadler's Smokehouse."

This bourbon will initially go on sale exclusively at ArbysSmokedBourbon.com on Wednesday, October 19 at noon ET with bottles selling for $60 plus tax. That will be followed by a second drop, and fans are encouraged to sign up to become an Arby's member before the first release to be notified of when the second drop will happen.

Also available will be a limited-edition cocktail smoker shaped like the Arby's hat "so you can smoke your drinks the way Arby's smokes their meats," the company writes. (Though I am pretty sure Arby's doesn't smoke their meats in a hat!) The cocktail smoker is set to sell for $50 plus tax and shipping.

Regardless of which release you go for, be prepared to pound on that refresh button. Arby's says its previous bottles of booze — their Crinkle Fry and Curly Fry Vodkas — both sold out in under two minutes. And a quick search of eBay reveals that even an empty bottle is listed as having been resold for $125. Bourbons tend to be even more coveted than vodkas, so expect this new release to go quickly, too.

However, there is one more noteworthy opportunity for disappointment: Arby's Smoked Bourbon is only available to residents of California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Hampshire, New York, and Washington, DC.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Wood Pellets
The Best Wood Pellets for 2022
Evil Genius It Hits Different
This New Beer Is Made to Pair Perfectly with White Castle Burgers
Breville Smoking Gun
The Best Cocktail Smokers for Great Drinks at Home
Ampersand Estates
Sip Wines with Emus and Kangaroos at This Western Australia Vineyard
A mini dirty martini from Kita; Park City, UT at night
Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great
Chucky: A Killer Wit Beer
Chucky, Everyone's Favorite Killer Doll, Now Has His Own Pumpkin Beer
Goose Island Beer Co. 2022 Lineup
Goose Island's 2022 Bourbon County Stout Lineup Features Beers Based on Biscotti, Figs, and Tropical Drinks
Arby's Crinkle and Curly Fry Vodka
Arby's Is Releasing Two French Fry-Flavored Vodkas
Williams Sonoma Crafthouse by Fortessa Cocktail Shaker Set
The 22 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers
Harpoon Dunkin’ beer flavors
Dunkin' and Harpoon Are Releasing Three New Beers, Including One Made with Actual Coffee Rolls
Various celebrities
How I Built a Celebrity Booze Brand
Hotel Bennett x Firefly
5 Hotels Offering Exclusive Spirits and Beer You Can't Get Anywhere Else
Arby's Wagyu Burger
Arby's Is Putting a Hamburger on the Menu for the First Time Ever
Bushmills Prohibition Recipe Irish Whiskey
'Peaky Blinders' Gets Its Own Official Whiskey from Bushmills
No and Low
F&W Game Changer: No & Low
Glass of whisky in front of whisky bottles
The 10 Best Whiskies to Start Your Collection