Arby’s Sells a Miller High Life Beer Can Chicken Sandwich

Arby's has been taking their “We Have the Meats” slogan very seriously lately. Last month, they added a sous vide duck breast sandwich to their menu, and in 2017, Arby's became the first fast food chain to offer a venison sandwich nationwide (they previously tested an elk sandwich in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana). Not meat-related but equally important: this week, the brand's big news was that they "finaly" (their word!) put curly fries on a sandwich.

So with that dedication to sandwich innovation in mind, this recent find in Minnesota is about as Arby’s as they come: According to Chew Boom, the chain is testing a new Beer Can Chicken, and the beer being used to make it is none other than Miller High Life—a brand that, by the way, is currently offering its “Champagne of Beers” in actual champagne bottles for the holidays.

A spokesperson for Arby’s said the sandwich actually comes in two forms. The Original Beer Can Chicken Sandwich features “beer-marinated smoked chicken with melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a toasted specialty roll.” Or you can opt for the Tall Boy Sandwich which is the same as the aforementioned option except that, in true Arby’s fashion, it also adds pit-smoked ham and a crispy chicken fillet into the mix. They have the meats indeed!

The chain told us that these sandwiches are actually being tested in three different cities—Minneapolis, Augusta, and Tulsa—and should remain on menus until December 23. At the Minnesota location where the sandwich was spotted, it was selling for $5.49 on its own or for $7.49 as part of a meal deal.