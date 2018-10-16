Arby's Debuts Duck Breast Sandwich in Honor of Hunting Season

Arby’s slogan is “We have the meats,” and recently, that’s meant as many different types of meats as possible. From the straightforward but not particularly common in the fast food world offering of deep-fried turkey sandwiches (which has just returned to menus by the way) to the even more unexpected choice to become the first major fast food chain to bring a venison sandwich nationwide, Arby’s has proven its not interested in playing by the typical fast food playbook. In the case of venison, the chain said the gamey meat was meant as a celebration of hunting season. And for 2018, the brand has another hunting-themed sandwich rarely seen on fast food menus: a duck sandwich.

Starting on October 20, just 16 Arby’s locations around the country will debut a new Seared Duck Breast Sandwich featuring “a premium duck breast, smoked cherry sauce, crispy onions all on a signature Arby's bun.” A statement from Arby's says the duck breasts are sourced from Maple Leaf Farms and prepared by sous vide. This sandwich will be available in “very limited quantities”—with both the bold and italics coming direct from Arby’s itself—and only while supplies last.

“It's that time of year again—the season of the hunter. This year we tip our hats to the men and women of the marsh, chasing the sunrise to set their decoys and patiently waiting for the fowl to fly in,” Arby’s writes on its website. “True hunters know that successful pursuits in meat hunting begin with dedication and patience. Our Duck Sandwich is no different.”

Thankfully, we’ve got at least part of your dedication covered. Here’s a complete list of all 16 locations that will be serving this new sandwich starting this Saturday. Just blow your duck call in our general direction as a sign of appreciation.