All the April Fool’s Day Food Pranks We've Found So Far

Ah, April Fool’s Day, that tricky holiday where pranks run aplenty and you can’t trust anyone—including food and beverage companies. For the past few years or so, several brands have been pulling jokes on their customers to celebrate, like Burger King’s “Chocolate Whopper” and Bulletproof’s “Grass-Fed Butter Lip Balm.” 2019 is no different—so far, we’ve seen hot yoga pretzel studios and cottage cheese mixed with cannabis. Scroll through to see all the other funny pranks we’ve found, and remember to take today’s news with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Cabernet Air Jordans

Jordan Vineyard & Winery and Kickasso Kustoms have created the perfect shoe for oenophiles—Air Jordan XV Retro Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Editions, aka wine sneakers. This is half a prank: some of the shoe’s wackier features, like the insoles marinated in coq au vin (so your shoes always smell like a fine French restaurant) and smart soles that search wine reviews when you press your heel down “like a grape stomper” are fake. But the shoes themselves, and the 2015 Jordan Cabernet vintage wine they’re based on, are real—the sneakers are commemorating the wine’s release on May 1, as the winery’s first vintage in its five-decade history aged entirely in French oak, according to a statement. So a few select people (fans of Jordan wine) will actually get a version of these shoes, like Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints and LeBron James—“because serious wine drinkers need serious arch support.”

Auntie Anne’s Hot Yoga Studios

Benjamin Egerland / EyeEm/Getty Images

Soft pretzels and yoga might not seem like an obvious combination, but Auntie Anne’s is going for it anyway by adding hot yoga studios to all 1,800-plus of its locations worldwide. There will be fresh-baked pretzel aromatherapy scents during classes, yoga instructors who will use pretzel-rolling techniques to help guests “achieve the right twists and turns to relieve stress and pain,” and pretzel-themed apparel from Auntie Anne’s Threadless shop for you to wear. If only these studios were real—we’d totally sign up.

Skinnyburger

Fatburger has decided to rebrand as “Skinnyburger,” according to a statement. If you go on the brand’s Instagram page, there are only a few posts, teasing that “a change is coming” before debuting the new “Skinnyburger” logo, stamped on merchandise as well as the food. One post read, “Only four months late, but new year, new us.⁣ Introducing the new skinnyburger, because it's never too late for a glow up, right? We've heard all your dm's and comments about your fave item and the skinnyburger comes up top. It's time to give you what you've been asking for.⁣” However, because it’s April Fool’s, it’s pretty safe to say this is a joke.

Rosévelt Island

Florian Trojer/Getty Images

Attention New Yorkers: Three Olives Vodka has decided that it’s going to rebrand Roosevelt Island to Rosévelt Island, where visitors will find “an endless buffet of Three Olives Rosé Vodka Spritz, local wines and rosé-inspired food,” according to a statement. The small island will be taken over by pink; pink walkways, pink fields, and even a pink tram to get to and from Manhattan. However, do know that if you end up making it to the island, you’ll find regular Roosevelt Island, since this is a prank.