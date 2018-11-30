Applebee’s Blends Vodka and Jolly Rancher for Its New $1 Drink Deal

Another month, another Applebee’s drink special , but for December, the casual dining chain has given the concept an officially-branded saccharine twist. For one buck, customers will be able to grab a “Dollar Jolly” – a cocktail made with Jolly Rancher mix .

“For the first time ever, Applebee’s has joined forces with Jolly Rancher, makers of the popular, bold, fruit-flavor hard candy, to offer two festive flavor options for its Neighborhood Drink of the Month,” the company explains of the December promotion that starts today, one day early. “The Dollar Jolly will be available in two flavors in the colors of the season, Cherry and Green Apple, with each sweet sip bringing good tidings to all who taste.” The only other ingredient in these cocktails appears to be vodka (though what else do you need with a Jolly Rancher-based mixer?) and, as has been the case in the past, the $1 drinks will be served in 10-ounce mugs.

These monthly drink specials have proven successful for Applebee’s – an Adweek article from yesterday suggests that the company is on track to have its best results in 14 years for 2018 – so that may explain why Jolly Rancher wanted to hitch a ride on this promotion. Applebee’s has tied these specials to other brands in the past – like $2 Absolut Vodka lemonades or $2 Sam Adams Octoberfest beers – but an official collaboration with a candy brand seems to be an interesting new spin.

As to just how holidays-themed a Jolly Rancher cocktail really is, well, that’s up to you. December is definitely a time for sweets, though typically those seasonal flavors don’t include the likes of green apple. Still, Christmas is meant to be holly and jolly, and these cocktails seem like they can help get you there. “We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement. “The Dollar Jolly embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too.”

As always, “price, participation and availability” may vary by location. Jolliness is not guaranteed.