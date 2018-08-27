Antoni Porowski's Forthcoming Restaurant Will Be Low Carb and Light on Avocados

Ever since Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's resident food expert, revealed that he was opening a restaurant this June, the question on everyone's mind has been: Will it be avocado-focused?

Porowski, who became notorious for cooking with avocados on the show, told the New York Times in a new article on his forthcoming restaurant that he made a concerted effort to avoid avocados during the early stages of menu planning.

“That scarred me a little,” he told the Times. “The first draft of the menu didn’t have a single avocado anywhere.”

According to the Times, Porowski's restaurant will open next month. Located in the former space of the Village Den, a diner that closed earlier this year after 36 years in the West Village, the fast-casual concept of the same name will feature comfort food classics and TV-dinner-inspired trays that are lightened up a bit—Porowski says the intended audience is the “30s health and fitness” crowd. (There will be low-carb ketosis options, according to the Times.)

The Queer Eye first announced his restaurant plans in June at the 92 Street Y.

"I’m all about like cheese and pork belly and decadence, and as a result of the increased vanity of being on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m gonna be opening here in New York," he said. At the event, he also revealed he was working on a cookbook—which, again, he said would steer clear of avocados.

"It’s a 100-recipe cookbook," Porowski said. "And I think ... oh my God ... not one of them has avocados in it! It’s turned, I realize, into my own culinary memoir, which I’m super excited about. I’ve submitted 50 recipes and I’m working on the rest, and I’m super excited for it to come out."

At Village Den, there may be some avocado; Porowski has loosened his stance, the Times reports. We're excited to see what he cooks either way.