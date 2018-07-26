Everything We Know About Antoni Porowski's NYC Restaurant

In June, we got word that Queer Eye's resident food expert Antoni Porowski would be opening a fast-casual concept in New York City. Now, we have a few more details. According to Eater, Porowski's forthcoming restaurant will be a reboot of Village Den, a diner that closed in May after 36 years in the West Village.

Here's everything else we know about Porowski's spot.

1. The restaurant could open as soon as September.

Eater reports that the projected opening date is in September. And seeing as Porowski has already partnered with restaurant industry vets like Eric Marx and Lisle Richards on the project, this could actually happen.

2. There will be “a market-driven menu.”

The counter-service restaurant will focus on a "wholesome yet fulfilling lifestyle," per Eater's reporting. So does this mean ... avocado stuff? Quite possibly. During a June panel at the 92 Street Y, Porowski insinuated that the food would be healthy.

"I’m all about like cheese and pork belly and decadence, and as a result of the increased vanity of being on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m gonna be opening here in New York," he said.

3. The service should be top-notch.

At the 92 Street Y, the Queer Eye star opened up about how he first got involved in restaurants. And his experience gives us full confidence in the level of hospitality at his upcoming place.

"I was a busboy, a waiter, a manager, a sommelier... like...all of it from a family-run Polish restaurant, with like grandmas in the basement hand-making pierogies, to working at Bond Street for a while. I’ve done it all...," he said. "For whatever reason, I also like to perform, so I think that’s why I liked being a waiter. And I was a pretty damn good waiter."

We vote that Porowski works as a waiter on opening day.