Anthropologie's Fall Collection Just Launched — And It’s Filled With Stunning Kitchen Essentials

As unbelievable as it may seem, fall is officially here — at least according to brands that have already started unveiling new collections for the season ahead. Although there are still a few more precious weeks of summer left to enjoy, Anthropologie just launched its fall line, and the new kitchen and dining products up for grabs will get you in the mood for colder weather and intimate dinner parties.

The product drop includes six micro collections, including the Bistro Tile Collection, the Bryce Collection, the Demeter Collection, the Ilana Collection, the Lydia Collection, and the Nathalie Lete Collection. Each offers its own unique styles featuring a wide variety of tabletop accessories and dining essentials.

You can shop sleek dinnerware sets, stylish serving platters, colorful accent pieces, and so much more. With an array of seasonal hues and unique materials, the pieces are everything you’ll need to host your best dinner party yet.

So whether you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to update your tablescape or are in need of some new basics, now’s the time to stock your kitchen shelves with the latest dining decor. Explore the new collection below, but hurry — some items are only on sale for a limited time.

Ilana Matte Dinner Plates, Set of 4

Set the table with these simple yet refined dinner plates. They’re available in trendy ochre, denim, creme, and rose colors.

To buy: $56; anthropologie.com

Bryce Carafe

A good carafe is a dinner party must. Set this stylish opaque one out on the table so guests can refill their own beverage — leaving you with more time to mix and mingle.

To buy: $19 (originally $24); anthropologie.com

Bistro Tile Fromage Platter

Inspired by Parisian cafes, this bistro platter is perfect for displaying an impressive cheese spread. It features decorative mosaic tiles and the French word fromage, which means cheese, naturally.

To buy: $35 (originally $44); anthropologie.com

Nathalie Lete Helena Spatula

A playful silicon spatula with a wooden handle, this kitchen essential was designed by French artist and designer Nathalie Lete. The sprawling flowers look so sweet, you’ll want to keep this tool on display.

To buy: $10; anthropologie.com

Lydia Serving Tray

This black and gold platter offers a chic way to serve anything from appetizers to the main dish at your next gathering. It’s made of porcelain with a brushed brass finish for a modern look that’s sure to dazzle any guests.

To buy: $30 (originally $38); anthropologie.com

Ilana Matte Nut Bowls, Set of 4

Everyone knows that a good party requires even better snacks. Serve up small bites in these minimalist matte bowls. The best part? They’re dishwasher and microwave safe.

To buy: $40; anthropologie.com

Demeter Mugs, Set of 4

Start your day with a cup of coffee poured into one of these imperfect mugs. They feature a subtle speckled design and an irregular rim that gives the glazed stoneware a one-of-a-kind, handmade feel.

To buy: $48; anthropologie.com

Bistro Tile Spoon Rest

A stylish place for you to set your spoon makes cooking anything from pasta sauce to soup far more enjoyable (and much less messy). This bistro-inspired accessory would also make a perfect housewarming gift for a cooking enthusiast.

To buy: $12; anthropologie.com

Nathalie Lete Titania Serving Platter

Place snacks like nuts or fruit in this hand painted serving dish meant to mimic the look of two open hands. It offers a charming way to serve small bites.

To buy: $38 (originally $48); anthropologie.com