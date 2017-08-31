Anthony Bourdain's Book Imprint Suspended from Twitter

This morning, Anthony Bourdain—politically-minded, food-loving host of such now-legendary shows as Parts Unknown and No Reservations—is once again ruffling feathers on it the internet (he’s used to it by now; remember when he called the wildly popular unicorn Frappuccino “the perfect nexus of awfulness”? Or when he admitted that he likes to add ice to his whiskey?). This time, his publishing imprint—a line of books he curates through Ecco—has been suspended from Twitter. The offense? Posting the title of one of the imprint’s books, Adios Motherfucker, to the account—which by the way, you can buy on Amazon for $11.

Woah. The @bourdainbooks account just got suspended for using the title of our latest book?!?! — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) August 31, 2017

Yes, the book’s title contains one of the harshest curse words out there, but the book in question is a history of rock and roll music—a little swearing is to be expected. And the curse word was most likely not even dropped in a slur against another user or to offend anyone (although the tweet that got the account suspended isn’t available because the account has been locked).

Bourdain is probably not stressed over the act of censorship. He’s been keeping himself plenty busy with a pile of new projects: He’s still planning Bourdain Market, he and another author Joel Rose are working on a comic book based on ghost stories called Hungry Ghosts, and he’s got two documentaries in the works. The first one is called Wasted! The Story of Food, which comes out this October, while the second (still without an official title) will focus on the history of Detroit.

If anything, this slightly odd move from Twitter will only serve to get Bourdain and his multitude of projects more attention from the media and his fans, ultimately protecting exactly zero people from the bad word that started this whole drama. But Bourdain likes to buck the establishment, and if nothing else, he’s definitely done that once again.