Here’s a Look at Anthony Bourdain’s Trip to Kenya with W. Kamau Bell

With the sudden passing of TV host, writer, and world traveler Anthony Bourdain back in June, the fate of the season of his CNN series Parts Unknown that was currently in production at the time seemed to be in flux. But in early August, word came that the network would indeed air a truncated seven-episode final season, including two special episodes that will focus on Bourdain’s legacy and give viewers a glimpse at the relationships he and his crew had forged behind the scenes. The other five, however, should look familiar to any fans of the show, as they follow the usual Parts Unknown format, following Bourdain through West Texas, Spain, Indonesia, Manhattan’s Lower East Side, and, in Sunday’s season premiere, Kenya.

Joining Bourdain on his travels through the African nation is author, comedian, and fellow TV host W. Kamau Bell, who is featured throughout a series of five clips released to preview the premiere episode. In the below videos, we get to see Bourdain introduce Bell to the country, experience goat head soup, head out on a safari, and reckon with Kenya’s colonial history. Take a look at all five clips below:

Bell recently told The Daily Beast he relished the opportunity to live the Parts Unknown lifestyle for a moment. “In one sense, I felt like a lottery winner because I got to do something that everybody who watches Bourdain wants to do, which is travel with him and do the thing he does,” Bell said.

He also spoke of Bourdain’s authenticity as a host. “It wasn’t like there was on-camera Tony and off-camera Tony,” Bell recalled. “He definitely put himself forward as a guy who was complicated and had issues and could be gruff sometimes, but he also had a big heart and all that stuff was true being around him.”

The Kenya episode of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown airs Sunday, September 23 at 9 p.m. on CNN.