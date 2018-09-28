Here's What's in Store for Anthony Bourdain and José Andrés’ Trip to Spain

As the final season of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown unfolds, each episode takes on its own poignancy in the wake of the host’s passing earlier this year. This week’s trip to Asturias, Spain will most certainly be seen through a different lens than intended as Bourdain is joined by chef and longtime friend José Andrés on his journey into the country’s rugged northwest coast. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store.

First, Bourdain introduces Andrés as the “only chef in the history of America ever to be sued by a sitting president." Andrés also explains why, even though he's lived in America for half of his life, he still considers Asturias his home. As they set out on their adventure, Bourdain admits he's wary of traveling (and eating) with his friend, because Andrés caused Eric Ripert to gain fifteen pounds on his own tour.

Here’s Andrés’ introduction to Asturias’ heart and soul:

In another clip, Andrés explains his personal connection to salmon fishing as he and Bourdain prepare to bid on first fish of the season:

And this moment juxtaposes Bourdain and Andrés’ approaches to relaxation, well, perfectly:

Here’s the full episode description from CNN:

Bourdain travels to the enchanted region of Asturias, Spain with chef and humanitarian José Andrés, as he makes a return to his homeland. The people of Asturias embody the rugged environment of the region with a hard working 'do it yourself' spirit. Bourdain and Andrés hike to a remote village in the mountains for traditional fabada, ocean cliffs for gooseneck barnacles, and secret cheese caves in undisclosed locations. Bourdain also enjoys pitu de caleya with local musician Pablo Und Destruktion while he's served on the last worker's class movement. And in true José Andrés form, he saves a special surprise for the end.

On a somewhat somber note, this is the first episode of the final season that won’t feature Bourdain’s signature narration (following the premiere episode in Kenya, which Bourdain had recorded voiceovers for before his passing).

The Asturias episode of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown airs Sunday, September 30 at 9 p.m. on CNN.