What to Expect from 'Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown' in Indonesia

This week, the posthumous final season of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown heads to Indonesia. The episode begins with a solemn note (Bourdain’s passing notwithstanding) that acknowledges another tragedy affecting this week’s adventure—the earthquake and tsunami that hit the country in September of this year:

On Sept. 28, a powerful earthquake and tsunami devastated portions of Indonesia. It left in its wake a trail of death, destruction and numerous injuries. This episode of Parts Unknown was filmed in the spring 2018, five months before the recent tragedy.

With that, the episode still endeavors to celebrate the people and cuisine of a scenic and diverse country that refuses to be easily defined.

In an introductory clip, Bourdain compares the West’s “binary” thinking to Indonesia’s more holistic acceptance of concepts like good and evil, and he also attempts to examine the country’s post-Eat, Pray, Love tourism problems.

In another clip, Bourdain poses the question of what the rest of the world should know about the fourth largest country on the planet. The first answer? Its diversity. “They say that if you really want to know and try every since dish in Indonesia, you have to live here for 40 years,” Bourdain’s host explains. “Every single area has its own specialty.” While intolerance has seemed to increase in recent years, food still unifies the people despite their perceived differences.

Finally, in a third clip, we see a veritable highlight reel of what Bourdain will eat and drink, including lobster and fried lung.

Here is the episode description from CNN:

A shadow puppet performance provides an entry into understanding Indonesia, a country comprised of thousands of islands whose people endured political turmoil, and one in which, Bourdain discovers, food is the great unifier. In this fourth largest country in the world, every area has its own unique traditions. In Jakarta, Bourdain eats at a Padang Restaurant where nearly every menu item comes to the table; while in Bali he visits the beach, commenting on yoga before joining in a traditional Balinese Funeral ceremony.

