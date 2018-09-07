The Final Season of ‘Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown’ Will Debut on September 23

Despite his untimely passing three months ago, Anthony Bourdain had the kind of energy continues to impact the culinary world after he’s gone. Part of that lingering spirit has been the knowledge that, eventually, fans would be able to see the final episodes of his should Parts Unknown, which was in production at the time of his death. Now, CNN has finally provided the details on what this final run of the series will look like.

Parts Unknown will premiere its final episodes on Sunday, September 23 with an “extended episode” featuring Bourdain touring Kenya with the help of comedian W. Kamau Bell. After that, six more episodes will air through to November 11—with the exception of November 4, which is already earmarked for pre-election coverage. In all, the seven episodes will include five of the typical travel-themed shows—to Kenya; Asturias, Spain; Indonesia; West Texas; and the Lower East Side—as well two still-untitled specials. Fittingly, it appears that the episode shot in New York City—Bourdain’s birthplace—will conclude the series’ run.

“We believed early on that Parts Unknown would be an exceptional series with an incomparable host and stellar production team,” Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President, Talent and Content Development, CNN Worldwide, said in announcing these final episodes. “We are grateful to have collaborated with such an incredibly talented friend and colleague whose prolific body of work and extraordinary personality touched so many.”

Here are CNN’s descriptions of all seven episodes:

Kenya: Bourdain introduces his fellow CNN Original Series host W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America) to the distinctive sights, tastes, and sounds of Kenya. It is Bell’s first trip to the African continent, and to a country that holds a personal connection for him. In Nairobi, they talk to locals about the country’s growth and economic challenges, as well as the continual fight for identity and self-definition of Kenyans. Bourdain and Bell also take a Matatu party bus ride, share a meal of goat’s head soup and visit a boxing academy devoted to teaching young women, and promoting female empowerment. Leaving Nairobi the pair travel to Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and visit with a Maasai community actively engaged in conservation. Through the eyes of Bourdain and Bell, and their first experiences with this highly dynamic deeply, soulful and beautiful country we ask, what will a future Kenya… for Kenyans…. by Kenyans…look like?

Asturias, Spain: Bourdain travels to the enchanted region of Asturias, Spain with chef and humanitarian Jose Andres, as he makes a return to his homeland. The people of Asturias embody the rugged environment of the region with a hard working 'do it yourself' spirit. Bourdain and Andres hike to a remote village in the mountains for traditional fabada, ocean cliffs for gooseneck barnacles, and secret cheese caves in undisclosed locations. Bourdain also enjoys pitu de caleya with local musician Pablo Und Destruktion while he's served on the last worker's class movement. And in true Jose Andres form, he saves a special surprise for the end.

Indonesia: A shadow puppet performance provides an entry into understanding Indonesia, a country comprised of thousands of islands whose people endured political turmoil, and one in which, Bourdain discovers, food is the great unifier. In this fourth largest country in the world, every area has it’s own unique traditions. In Jakarta, Bourdain eats at a Padang Restaurant where nearly every menu item comes to the table; while in Bali he visits the beach, commenting on yoga before joining in a traditional Balinese Funeral ceremony.

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown Special #1 (working title): This episode explores how Anthony Bourdain’s unique perspective and voice altered the world of food, travel and culture and in the process reinvented how audiences watched television and engaged intimately and actively with the world around them.

West Texas: Bourdain travels to the untamed land of Big Bend, Texas near the Mexican border; an area that pits man against nature and in which the land usually wins. Bourdain shares meals with working cowboys who have made peace with the rough terrain, and meets with an anthropologist who decoded prehistoric landmark, the White Shaman wall painting.

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown Special #2 (working title): Bourdain’s relationship with his crew, the team that traveled with him and slogged through the trenches, was like no other in his life. In this episode the people who made Parts Unknown select moments from their episodes and pull back the curtain, to talk about collaboration, creative freedom, moments when Bourdain had their back or called them out, the times when he was caught off guard or forgot the cameras were even there.

Lower East Side: Bourdain takes a personal journey through this formerly bohemian New York City neighborhood, as he meets, shares meals and reflects with music, film and art trailblazers including Richard Hell, Deborah Harry and Chris Stein, Lydia Lunch, Fab 5 Freddy, Danny Fields, Amos Poe, Jim Jarmusch, Kembra Pfahler, John Lurie, Clayton Patterson and Harley Flanagan, whose collective cultural impact in the 1970’s and ’80’s has sustained through the decades.