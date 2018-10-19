What to Expect from ‘Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown’ in Far West Texas

Last week, fans of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown were treated to a special episode, bucking the usual format of “Bourdain shows up somewhere and eats, converses, and narrates his way through a locale” for a documentary focusing on the legacy the late host left on food and travel television. This week, however, the CNN series is back to its usual travelogue style, as Bourdain heads to, not just West Texas, but “Far West Texas.” Here’s a look at what to expect from the third-to-last episode of this posthumous season.

By way of introduction, Bourdain first asks the question as to whether or not this part of the state encompasses “the platonic ideal of a Texan.” Full of cowboys, rustic vistas, and Mexican food, it’s also markedly remote—as one interviewee puts it, “five hours away from everything.”

In this next clip, Bourdain looks at the Mexican influence on the region, including (and especially) the food.

In the quirky town of Marfa, Bourdain finds himself in a saloon that also welcomes everyone’s favorite four-legged friends: goats. (Oh, you were thinking dogs? Don’t worry, they’re welcome, too.)

Despite Marfa’s rising profile on tourist maps—bringing with it the restaurants that usually come with such an influx—Bourdain takes time to focus on the home-cooked meals of the local residents.

In this final preview clip, Bourdain visits a peaceful oasis straddling the border between the U.S. and Mexico, the beauty of which would certainly be hampered by any kind wall.

Here’s the full episode description from CNN:

Bourdain travels to the untamed land of Big Bend, Texas near the Mexican border; an area that pits man against nature and in which the land usually wins. Bourdain shares meals with working cowboys who have made peace with the rough terrain, and meets with an anthropologist who decoded prehistoric landmark, the White Shaman wall painting.

The “Far West Texas” episode of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown will air Sunday, October 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN. Learn more at explorepartsunknown.com.