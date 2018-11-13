Watch Anthony Bourdain and Neil deGrasse Tyson Discuss Science, Space, and Finding Food's 'Sweet Spot'

Many of the most noteworthy artists’ careers have continued on long after their passing: How many posthumous releases have we seen from the likes of Jimi Hendrix or Michael Jackson or 2Pac? Mining the archives of the famous (and sometimes even turning them into holograms) is a common way for fans to continue to connect with those we have lost, so it’s only natural that literally the day after the finale of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown aired on CNN on Sunday — essentially ending the late chef’s formal television career — he was back on the airwaves again the next night as the guest on StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson on the National Geographic channel.

Clearly, airing this episode wasn’t intended to exploit Bourdain’s legacy. The chef and scientist were friends — deGrasse Tyson even gave a moving tribute to Bourdain upon hearing about his passing during a CNN interview — and Bourdain was already slated to appear as part of the fifth season of deGrasse Tyson’s show before his passing. “The episode you’re about to watch was recorded shortly before the tragic passing of celebrated writer and TV host Anthony Bourdain,” deGrasse Tyson says to begin the show. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to share Anthony’s unique perspective in the universe on food, culture, and life. On behalf of all of us at StarTalk, thanks for watching.” In many ways, it’s fitting to Bourdain’s oversized personality that — now more than five months after his suicide — the chef still continues to communicate with the world with such regularity.

For those of you who didn’t catch last night’s episode, National Geographic posted the clip above on YouTube where Bourdain and deGrasse Tyson discuss the importance of finding “the sweet spot” in achieving the most interesting flavors. You can also find the entire 47-minute episode on National Geographic’s website. (The show appears to be free to watch if you haven’t yet used up all of your preview time, otherwise you may need a subscription.)