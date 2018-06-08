Chefs React to Anthony Bourdain's Death

As the tragic news broke earlier today that chef, writer, and travel show host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his Paris hotel room at age 61, the culinary world woke up in a state of mourning one of its most iconic and distinct voices. Bourdain was in France filming an upcoming episode of his CNN series Parts Unknown and, according to reports, took his own life.

Many chefs and other culinary personalities used social media to express their shock, heartbreak, and to remember the life and impact Bourdain has had on the food industry. Here are some of their reactions:

Another incredible loss to suicide. Heart broken, sad, in disbelief. https://t.co/clsrqXn6E5 — Rene Redzepi (@ReneRedzepiNoma) June 8, 2018

A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind.

Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 8, 2018

My friend..I know you are on a Ferry going to somewhere amazing.....you still had so many places to show us, whispering to our souls the great possibilities beyond what we could see with our own eyes...you only saw beauty in all https://t.co/Ltw9HrCBb2 will always travel with me https://t.co/Yv4Ntud6X0 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 8, 2018

RIP doubtful. Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles. @Bourdain — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 8, 2018

Maya and I are so sad to hear the news of our dear friend today. You will be missed terribly. If you or anyone you know needs help, please don't wait to reach out.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

.https://t.co/O7MjAEqd7t pic.twitter.com/Sfn09iiGjR — Marcus Samuelsson (@MarcusCooks) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain was a chef contemporary, a friend and an icon for chefs as well as others around the world. He had a uniqueness that opened many worlds to many people through food and hospitality. It’s truly a sad day and my heart grieves for his family. Rest in peace Anthony. pic.twitter.com/FI65knn53P — Geoffrey Zakarian (@gzchef) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain 1956-2018 #RIP ~ a monumental loss; don’t know where to start. Speechless pic.twitter.com/slhff4IHfj — GRAHAM ELLIOT (@grahamelliot) June 8, 2018

I am writing with tears in my eyes and a broken heart. The world just got so much smaller. RIP #TonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/PsicBDdGqO — Chef Edward Lee (@chefedwardlee) June 8, 2018

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨‍🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018

I am gutted and saddened upon hearing the news of @Bourdain, a beloved presence in the culinary community. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/GIAijn3jIL — Carla Hall (@carlahall) June 8, 2018

RIP Tony Bourdain ...Wtf ...in complete shock ... loss for words — michael symon (@chefsymon) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

I'm beside myself. #AnthonyBourdain I don't know what to say....I can't stop crying. Peace be upon him and his family and all who knew him well. — Michael W. Twitty (@KosherSoul) June 8, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) June 8, 2018

Oh Tony. Oh no. Sitting here weeping. There will never be another like you. Really tragic loss. — ruthreichl (@ruthreichl) June 8, 2018

I am proud to have known this man a little,… https://t.co/Xzq1jEpah7 — Andy Ricker (@pawkhrua) June 8, 2018

Others used the moment to remember and thank Bourdain for his contributions to their personal and professional lives, directly and indirectly through his own work:

You shaped the way we see food, how I travel, blessed to have worked with you and known you and sorry you had to eat my miso butterscotch scallops R.I.P homie https://t.co/tCs8if88xa — Dale Talde (@DaleTalde) June 8, 2018

Love this man. Words cannot express how much. His voice got me through some really rough times https://t.co/7Zg2gU61QU — Jeffrey Stoneberger (@Eatmecookme) June 8, 2018

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

#Rip @Bourdain Thank You for shining a light on our profession, on @TxikitoNYC when others didn’t and waking up the world to the contributions of cooks of all cultures and showing that travel and food sharing promote understanding and compassion. You were always kind to me. — alexandra raij (@alex_raij) June 8, 2018

Wow, I met him and spoke to him many times his love and respect for food was amazing. A huge loss! https://t.co/iQY5ZosNER — Floyd Cardoz (@floydcardoz) June 8, 2018

Bourdain's debut memoir, Kitchen Confidential, about his time working as a chef at restaurants like New York's Les Halles lifted the cloche on the intense work environment happening behind the scenes at even the poshest eateries. His no-holds-barred writing style made the life of a chef seem at once horrifying and sexy, no doubt encouraging future generations to get into the business. In his later years, he would become outspoken on many issues, both political and professional, including the toxic workplace he wrote about and how that environment fosters the sexual harassment and assault most recently brought to light by the #MeToo movement.

With a willingness to speak without a filter on a variety of topics, along with his passion for all kinds of food, from street meats to fine dining to Popeye's fried chicken, Bourdain amassed a large audience of hungry followers. Combined with his appreciation for and careful spotlighting of domestic and international cuisines in their natural habitats on his travel series, from food carts to Michelin-starred restaurants, it's no wonder his passing is felt deeply in the food world and beyond.