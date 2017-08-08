And Now, a Video of Animals Eating from the Vegetables' POV

Ever wondered what it would feel like to be eaten by a farm animal? In this video, YouTube channel Agavem (which only has one video, and it's this one) attaches a camera to different vegetables, so that you can get right up and personal with animals' mouths and teeth. You can enjoy being eaten by a goat as a banana, being eaten by an alpaca as a cucumber, being eaten by a swan as a piece of lettuce, and so much more.

The circumstances of this video's creation are a little mysterious. Both in the Reddit post and in the YouTube video's description, all Agavem offers by way of explanation is, "I bought some vegetables and attached a camera to them, then went to the park to feed some animals." We're not sure what kind of park has a bunch of animals around, unless maybe you consider a petting zoo a park.

In the Reddit post, Agavem adds, "I find it really soothing to listen to." Oddly, there is something kind of soothing about the sounds of animals chomping down on a bunch of different vegetables (and a lone fruit, a banana). On the other hand, it's a little less soothing to see the teeth-baring grimace of a horse chomp right up to you, and to be able to see up the horse's nostrils. But the shot of the horse is interrupted briefly, at 3:28, by a shot of a bunch of adorable baby goats nudging at each other to get at the same piece of food, which kind of makes up for it.

The video is oh-so-artistically named "The Carrot," which the viewer to ask the important questions like "What does food really mean?" and "Why's it just called 'The Carrot' if there are clearly a bunch of different vegetables being eaten in the video?" Hey, art is supposed to be subjective.