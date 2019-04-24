Angie Mar Reveals Cover for First Cookbook, ‘Butcher and Beast: Mastering the Art of Meat’

In 2017, Angie Mar—of New York’s iconic Beatrice Inn—was named a Food & Wine Best New Chef. She’s a pioneer in the steakhouse space, serving an impressive, famously meat-centric menu that currently offers milk-raised pork shoulder (with jasmine rice soubise, hen of the woods mushrooms, and sage) and a 160-day whiskey-aged tomahawk rib eye with lobster butter, smoked vanilla, thyme, and perigord truffles. She previously told Food & Wine, “I don’t cook food that I’m not truly passionate about. I grew up eating meat—my father had a T-bone steak on our table every night at six o’clock. I wake up thinking about it, I go to sleep thinking about it.”

Now, that passion is being turned into her debut cookbook, Butcher + Beast: Mastering the Art of Meat—and we’re excited to reveal the cover ahead of the October 1 launch. Like Beatrice Inn, Butcher and Beast's meals are organized by season, with a buttermilk fried chicken for summer and lavender aged beef in the winter. And while the book is mainly comprised of meaty recipes—“every kind of meat imaginable,” as a matter of fact—readers will also find cocktail recipes, crustaceans, instructions for making pasta doughs and butters, and desserts, like bone marrow & bourbon crème brûlée. There are around 80 recipes total, according to Mar’s team, mixed in with family anecdotes, tips, and even a guide to build your own larder at home, should you want one.

“When I started writing this book, I went through the cookbooks on my shelves, trying to formulate an idea of what I wanted Butcher + Beast to be,” Mar says. “I realized that all the books that sat in my library were lovely—but they didn't paint an actual picture of the rawness that is our industry. I wanted to create something that was unapologetic and tremendously honest for readers and for ourselves.”

To Mar, Butcher + Beast isn’t just a cookbook. It’s also the story of Beatrice Inn, and the journey she’s on with her team—“the good, the ugly, the gutsy, the passion, the creativity, [and] the lifestyle.” She’s especially excited about the artwork, crediting photographer Johnny Miller's vision for representing the restaurant’s world. As for her favorite recipe? She can’t decide—but says that’s the great thing about cooking. You don’t have to choose.

“It's much more than a compilation of recipes,” she says. “We tell stories through our hospitality and through the food on our diners' plates night after night, and to be able to communicate those stories through the pages of this book has been so exciting, as we are, all of us, a chapter in this restaurant's history.”

While Mar doesn’t have any immediate plans to write another cookbook, she says she’s fallen in love with the process, for better or for worse, and she’s sure it won’t be the last. But while we wait for Butcher + Beast to make its debut, there’s a slew of other cookbooks that recently launched this spring, including Tu Casa Mi Casa: Mexican Recipes for the Home Cook by Enrique Olvera and The Power of Sprinkles: A Cake Book by the Founder of Flour Shop by Amirah Kassem. Stock up now, and you’ll have plenty of reading material to get you through to fall.

Butcher + Beast: Mastering the Art of Meat releases on October 1, 2019—pre-order it on Amazon now.