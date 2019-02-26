Paris’s Iconic Angelina Teahouse Heads to New York

Calling all New Yorkers—get excited for easy access to what many consider to be the best hot chocolate in the world. Angelina, the famous Parisian teahouse and bakery that’s been serving legendary hot chocolate (Le Chocolat chaud l'Africain) since 1903, will officially open its first U.S. location in Midtown, reports The New York Post. The project will reside at the forthcoming ML House, a luxury apartment building near Bryant Park that's expected to be completed soon. This marks Angelina’s 12th country worldwide: other locations include Singapore, Lebanon, and Japan.

New York’s Angelina outpost will be 4,000 square feet, according to The Post, with a full-service café serving "modern French cuisine," as well as a to-go coffee and bakery area in case you don’t have time to sit down. There’s no word on the menu yet, or how similar/different the dishes will be to the flagship Paris location—but to give you an idea, Angelina Paris's menu currently offers everything from a light pain au chocolat for breakfast to ravioli with mushrooms and summer truffle for a “savory break.” We’re definitely keeping our fingers crossed that the hot chocolate makes its way across the pond—it's made from a secret blend of African cocoa (from Niger, Ghana, and the Ivory Coast), topped with fresh whipped cream, and comes out lusciously thick.

Angelina doesn't have a set opening date yet. But while you wait, check out our roundup of the best hot chocolate in the U.S. The list includes Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York, which uses Valrhona dark chocolate in its "Chef's Hot Chocolate" base; at Clementine in Los Angeles, chef and owner Annie Miler takes a traditional, thick Parisian chocolat chaud recipe and adds a cinnamon twist. You can also try making your own gourmet hot chocolate at home—check out these recipes to get you started.