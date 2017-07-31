Andrew Zimmern Can't Stand Yelp

Andrew Zimmern is a man who enjoys many things, like off-cuts of meat, funky fermentation and really any food that you've ever thought to yourself, "I bet that tastes truly awful." However, one thing he doesn't like, aside from walnuts, is Yelp, the crowd-sourced restaurant review site.

In a video posted today, Zimmern begins his rant on the much loved, and loathed, website with, "I think Yelp is neither good nor bad for the food industry, but I find it useless."

"If you are a huge food geek like me that really believes in quality—not expensive food, just quality [...] Yelp is not for you" Zimmern told Business Insider.

Besides explaining why he doesn't use Yelp, though, Zimmern also gave his personal tips for finding the best places to go when he's traveling. "When I go to a new city, I look up the four or five best food writers in that town and the four or five better chefs in that town and I go onto their Instagram, Twitter or Facebook timelines," he explains. "Then I write down all the places that these people have been eating or taking pictures of.” The ones he sees repeated most often by that group of people are then the restaurants he goes to first.

One example he gives in particular is that if you're visiting Rome anytime soon, Mario Batali's social channels are a great place to get recommendations. However, Zimmern was able to skip past Instagram and Twitter when it came to Batali as they're good friends and he called the Italy aficionado for his Rome recommendations personally instead.

While Zimmern touches on the subjectivity of the reviews and the often lack of cohesion found on Yelp, the other negative aspect he points out is how hard it is to actually get information from the site's restaurant pages. "Yelp doesn’t even want to give you the information about the restaurant or the menu, I mean how f***ed up is that?" If that's not a one star review, Mr. Zimmern, we don't know what is.