Andrew Zimmern Drops $10,000 Tips at Food Trucks on Upcoming Food Network Series

Andrew Zimmern is no stranger to hopping on a plane to all corners of the map in search of local delicacies and travel-worthy bites. But his next TV project will see the chef and host hitting up eateries that are made to be mobile themselves. Big Food Truck Tip is set to premiere this fall with Zimmern taking viewers around the country, introducing them to noteworthy food trucks.

Well!! This is big news! So thrilled to launch a show on @foodnetwork , especially one that celebrates diversity and entrepreneurship https://t.co/74wyaWhjRF — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) August 13, 2018

Over the course of six episodes, Zimmern will travel to various cities showcasing three food trucks and their operators. But some of the trucks will also be getting a bit of a bonus for being on the show, as Zimmern will give a "seal of approval" and $10,000 tip to one deserving entrepreneur each episode.

“Mobile food isn’t a new development in our global food culture,” Zimmern said in a statement. “It’s been going on since the dawn of human history, and the food truck experience in America has been a vital cultural totem dating back hundreds of years. Our modern-day food world is blessed to have the extreme ambition, fun attitude, and glorious culinary output of today’s truckers. Micro businesses on wheels, serving up love by the sandwichful makes looking at this community and telling these stories a real privilege.”

In this inaugural season, Zimmern will visit Minneapolis, Birmingham, Charleston, Memphis, Salt Lake City, and Huntington Beach. The series will premiere with back-to-back episodes beginning Wednesday, September 19 at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network.

Zimmern is a busy guy of late, especially on TV. His ongoing Travel Channel series Bizarre Foods is currently airing its twentieth season and a new season of Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations will begin later this month. He's also launched another travel series, The Zimmern List, earlier this year. Somewhere in the midst of all that traveling, he managed to stop by the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen to share some memorable quotes and advice for young chefs.