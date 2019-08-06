Why Andre Drummond Started His Beer-a-Day Diet

Image zoom Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

This past spring, the world became enamored with the story of Del Hall – the director of sales at Ohio’s Fifty West Brewing – who gave up food for lent, subsisted solely on beer, and lost over 40 pounds in the process. “I feel like I'm in my 20s,” the 43-year-old told the Cincinnati Enquirer towards the end of his run. But turns out beer diets aren’t just for brewery employees: The Detroit Pistons’ Andre Drummond has also apparently integrated a few brews into his offseason regimen – but for the opposite reason. The NBA All-Star is trying to maintain his weight.

In a recent talk with Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press, Drummond told the paper that he began drinking a beer-per-day (only one, apparently) in an effort to take in more calories and maintain his 6-foot 11-inch, 279-pound figure after eliminating red meat from his diet. “If you do it the right way, it’s actually not bad for you and that’s why I’m doing it,” the 25-year-old center said of his daily beer routine.

As for his drink of choice, Miller Lite is reportedly the basketball star’s preferred option, with Corona holding down the next spot on the depth chart. No, they are not the most exciting selections out there, but Drummond said he opts for Miller Lite because that was the choice of his personal chef. After axing red meat, the center’s diet now reportedly consists mostly of fish and vegetables, so maybe the chef figured a light beer was the best pairing.

Regardless, as Yahoo! Sports points out, Drummond is actually the third heaviest player in the NBA, behind only the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Boban Marjanovic. Frankly, if you’re drinking beer to try to maintain that sort of heft, then a 96-calorie light beer might seem like an odd choice. Someone get this guy a massive imperial stout packed with 300 calories, please!