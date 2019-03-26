Amy Poehler’s ‘Wine Country’ Movie Was Inspired by Real Trips to Napa Valley With Her 'SNL' Pals

As your friends have told you a million times, being drunk doesn’t inherently make you funny. But booze can certainly inspire funny moments, especially when tackled by deft comedians. So last year, when news broke that Amy Poehler was directing a movie featuring many of her female Saturday Night Live cohorts called Wine Country, the project sounded like a comedic gimme – a mix of Sideways and The Hangover. And as an added bonus, the flick arrives on May 10 on Netflix – meaning you can enjoy it from the comfort of your couch with your own favorite bottle of vino.

With that release date looming, director/star Poehler and her co-star Maya Rudolph let some additional details slip in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. Probably the biggest revelation is that the movie – also starring Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey (as well as a guest appearance by Tina Fey) and penned by Spivy and Liz Cackowski – is based on a couple of real trips these women took together, one of which was spent in an Airbnb in Napa Valley for Dratch’s 50th birthday a few years ago. Suddenly, fans may be wishing this flick had been a documentary.

But Poehler told Vanity Fair that her reasons for making this movie – her directorial debut – go well beyond dredging comedy out of her real experiences. “[T]hese are the greatest, funniest performers,” she told the magazine, “but there’s just not enough films that take full advantage of what it’s like to be our age and to be around women that have known you for a really long time but aren’t competing for the same job or the same guy.” Along those lines, women dominate the film: Reportedly no two straight men talk to each other at any point, allowing females to drive the vast majority of the dialogue.

As for the plot itself, spoiler alert, Vanity Fair’s Joy Press writes, “[Poeher’s character] Abby has planned the trip down to the millisecond, but everything goes off the rails. The women get soused, rock out to retro tunes, face off against a roomful of millennials, and flex their physical-comedy skills. They also discuss the vagaries of aging—the horror of a back that goes out at just the wrong moment, or pubic hair that resembles Colonel Sanders’s goatee.” Sounds like this thing is full of food references!