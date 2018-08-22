Ample Hills Introduces Square Pints of Ice Cream (Just Think of the Stacking Possibilities)

Brooklyn’s Ample Hills Creamery is already well-known for making amazing ice cream, but now, they’re hoping to further boost their image with a package shape you don’t usually see used on premium pints: the square.

The creamery hopes that the atypical shape will help the brand stand out in retail settings where the previously shop-focused brand is relatively new. But beyond creating additional awareness, Ample Hills said they had an even more practical reason for switching to a square.

“On a round pint, you have ultimately one surface that moves around the container,” co-founder Brian Smith told FoodNavigator-USA. “But on a rectangular pint, we now have multiple surfaces or panels to better tell an illustrated story through time—kind of like an illustrated children’s story book or comic strip.”

Fittingly, and probably not coincidentally, when these new square pints launch next month, they’ll feature probably the most famous cartoon character of all time: Mickey Mouse. The three special edition flavors will be celebrating Mickey’s 90th anniversary as part of a tie-in with a larger Disney campaign—another milestone in Ample Hills ongoing association with everything pop culture.

Mickey aside, Smith also pointed out that rectangular pints were actually more common in the 1930s and 1940s, giving the packaging a bit of a positive retro vibe. “Our brand is all about this time machine and nostalgia and wanting to use that older shape, but bring it back in a modern way,” Smith was quoted as saying.

Plus, from a pure geometric standpoint, the square pints are super convenient for slicing into creations like ice cream cakes. (Ample Hills makes some of the best ice crea cakes in town, for those who don't know.) The shape also means you can fit more in your freezer while wasting less space. Not that Smith specifically advocated filling up your freezer with as much Ample Hills as possible, but, like we said, it’s not gluttony, it’s math.