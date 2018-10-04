How to Get $120 of Free Food From GrubHub, Cheesecake Factory, and Shake Shack

Your everyday purchases could help you rack up dining credits to put towards your favorite restaurants...if you have an American Express Premier Rewards Gold Card (and if your favorite restaurants happen to be Shake Shack, the Cheesecake Factory, and Ruth's Chris). Yes, the popular credit card (it's been around since 1996) just got a revamp, along with a new name—the American Express Gold Card.

Starting today, AmEx is offering a new sign-up bonus: Cardholders will earn 25,000 Membership Rewards points when they spend $2,000 on the card in the first three months after opening an account. And, there's an extra incentive to dine out: until January 9, 2019, new Gold Card members can get 20 percent back in statement credits (up to $100) on restaurant purchases. Meaning, if you spend $500 on sushi and Korean BBQ between now and early next year, you'll get $100 back to spend on...more sushi and Korean BBQ.

That's not the only food-centric perk. Enrolled members get a $10 monthly dining credit that's valid on GrubHub and Seamless, as well as The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, and participating Shake Shack locations. That's $120 each year.

A few more Gold Card updates:

Members earn four points per dollar when they dine in U.S. restaurants.

They also earn four points per dollar at U.S. supermarkets for the first $25,000 spent each year.

Plus, one point per dollar on everything else.

They get three points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.

Additionally, cardholders get a $100 airline credit each year on the U.S. airline of their choice.

It comes in rose gold now! But only until January 9, 2019.

Of course, all of these extra perks come at a price—the new annual fee is $250, which isn't waived the first year. (Although, if you take advantage of all the credits, you're actually up $70).