Amex Adds Five More Big-Name Chefs to Global Dining Collection

Getting a table at a world-class restaurant like Pujol or Restaurant DANIEL is no easy feat—but if you’re a Platinum or Centurion cardholder, American Express is making the reservation process easier. Since 2017, the card company’s Global Dining Collection has given cardmembers access to notoriously exclusive tables all around the world, partnering with an impressive roster of chefs to snag elusive reservations and more perks. Dominique Crenn, José Andrés, and Massimo Bottura are already partners—and today, American Express announced that five more chefs will join the ranks. Starting now, Enrique Olvera, Daniela Soto-Innes, Nancy Silverton, Mauro Colagreco, and Daniel Boulud—and their respective restaurants—are officially members of the GDC.

“My culinary approach is what I describe as ‘cooking without borders’ with menus that cross the lines between land and sea, so partnering with such a global group feels a natural fit," Colagreco said in a statement.

Over the past year alone, Amex added over 200 restaurants to the program (including Cote, Husk, and Flour & Water)—now, these additions add over 20 more. You can hit up Olvera’s Pujol in Mexico City; Silverton’s Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles; or Cosme in New York, where Soto-Innes and Olvera are both chefs and partners. Other chefs already in the Global Dining Program include Alain Ducasse, Michael Solomonov, The Roca Brothers, Stephanie Izard, and Daniel Humm—so if you haven’t scored that Eleven Madison Park reservation yet, now’s your chance.

Cardmembers can access the reservations through the Concierge program, which can be reached by calling the number on the back of your card. You'll also get access to several “experiences” when you make a reservation through the Concierge program at select restaurants—including kitchen tours (we’ll take one at Osteria Francescana, please), special menus, and complimentary beverages. Upcoming 2019 events, which can be found at the By Invitation Only website, include an exclusive experience at Noma in May (Seafood Season at the restaurant), and a Napa Valley Harvest event in September—experiences with the newly added chefs are in the works as well, according to the Amex team. So if this gives you added incentive to explore more restaurants around the world, whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, we're here for it.

“We are so honored to join the incredible chefs that make up the Global Dining Collection, and especially excited to share the way we express Mexican culture through our cooking with Card Members during their dining experiences,” Soto-Innes said in a statement.