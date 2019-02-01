These 5 Restaurants Deemed 'American Classics' by James Beard Foundation

Every year, the James Beard Foundation names five restaurants from across the country to honor as "American Classics," with over 100 restaurants receiving the award since the category was first introduced in 1998. On Friday, the foundation finished announcing all of this year's winners after a week-long rollout: Pho 79 (Garden Grove, CA), Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House (Huntington, WV), A&A Bake & Double and Roti Shop (Brooklyn, NY), Sehnert's Bakery & Bieroc Café (McCook, NE), and Annie's Paramount Steakhouse (Washington, D.C.) The honorees will be celebrated at the annual James Beard Awards Gala on Monday, May 6 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

“In an industry where longevity is quite an achievement, it is important to honor and celebrate the establishments that have stood the test of time, like the restaurants being recognized as America’s Classics this year,” said JBF CEO Clare Reichenbach in a statement. “These restaurants provide not only wonderful culinary experiences, but are important and enduring pillars in their communities.”

The only criteria for the honor is that the restaurants are locally owned, "have timeless appeal," and "are cherished for quality food reflecting the character of their community."

Below, take a look at each of this year's honored restaurants.

Pho 79

Owners: Tong Trần and Liễu Trần

9941 Hazard Ave., Garden Grove, CA

Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House

920 5th Ave, Huntington, WV

Owners: Jimmie Carder, Larry Tweel and Ron Tweel

A&A Bake & Double and Roti Shop

1337 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY

Owners: Noel and Geeta Brown

Sehnert's Bakery & Bieroc Café

312 Norris Ave., McCook, NE

Owners: Matt and Shelly Sehnert

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse

1609 17th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Owner: Paul Katinas

The series of 2019 James Beard Awards festivities begin in New York City on Friday, April 26, 2019, with the James Beard Media Awards.