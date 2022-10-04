Airline Passenger Suffers 'Minor' Injuries After Getting Hit in Head by Runaway Food Cart

The American Airlines food service cart came loose while landing in Providence.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale is an acclaimed writer based in the American South who has spent over a decade covering food, culture, travel, and sports for publications on both sides of the Atlantic. She has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Expertise: food, travel, pop culture.

Experience: Jelisa Castrodale's work has appeared on MSN, NBC Sports, People, VICE, and USA Today, among other publications. She is also a former Jeopardy! champion who should probably stop mentioning that in conversation.

Published on October 4, 2022
Storage space on the aircraft with carts for food
The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) incident notification board from last Tuesday includes the details of seven different aircraft-related events, including a NetJets flight that struck a bird near Teterboro, New Jersey; a single-engine plane that skidded into a hangar in San Antonio; and passenger who was struck in the head when a food cart came loose as an American Airlines flight landed in Providence, Rhode Island.

American Airlines Flight 2566 flew from Charlotte Douglas international Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina without incident — at least until that passenger was rammed by the food cart. And any aisle-seater who's ever been hit in the shoulder or the shin by an in-flight meal cart just winced while reading that description: even making moderate contact with one of them can be unpleasant.

The FAA's report said that there were no injuries reported by members of the flight crew, it notes that one passenger sustained a minor injury. In a statement to Business Insider, an American Airlines spokesperson said that "two customers" were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation after the incident. "[O]ur team has been in contact with customers who were affected to apologize," the spokesperson continued. "The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority and we are reviewing this issue."

A spokesperson for the FAA told The Independent that "the crew reported a passenger medical emergency" shortly after the flight landed at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, which is six miles south of Providence. "The Federal Aviation Administration does not identify people in aircraft incidents," it added.

But that's not the only notable inflight service cart incident in recent months. Earlier this year, a 33-year-old Washington state man pleaded guilty to charges of interference with flight members and attendants after he jumped on a beverage cart, shoved a flight attendant, and attempted to take his clothes off. That American Airlines flight was scheduled to fly from Seattle to Charlotte, but had to be diverted to Billings, Montana, due to Adam Alexander Williams' alleged behavior.

"At one point, Williams jumped over passengers in his row and onto a beverage cart that was in service," a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana, reads. "As he came off of the cart, he almost landed on a flight attendant and pushed her into a seat, knocking drinks and cups to the ground. He then began to run down the aisle of the aircraft. Williams' behavior startled the flight attendant, who later appeared distressed and traumatized."

According to the U.S. Attorney, Williams could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, given a $25,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

